Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is gearing up for repairs to the intersection of Promontory/Thornton/Extrom.

It will be closed 7 am – 5 pm weekdays, starting January 26 until March, to repair and reconstruct flood damaged road.

More information: http://ow.ly/iPxr50HBMj1

