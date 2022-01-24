Hell or High Water 12 Hour Live Stream Fundraiser for Those Affected by the Fires & Floods in BC – March 13 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Merritt – Hell or High Water telethon fundraiser is a 12 hour live-streaming event raising money for those affected by the fires & floods in BC.

All proceeds will go to Rotary Merritt who will then work with affected areas to disperse.

Hell or High Water is an all out two-for-one 12 hour online fundraiser consisting of a live streaming telethon with musical performances, messages, vignettes, videos from dignitaries, locals and musicians, as well as, a live concert from the Clarke Foundation Theatre in Mission, BC, Canada. All in an effort to raise money for the people of the fire and flood ravaged communities of Merritt, Lytton, Princeton and Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, as well as, the surrounding First Nation communities.

Get involved or donate https://hellorhighwater.ca