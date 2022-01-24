BCHL Extends Regular Season For A Week – Rescheduled Games Including Chiefs

Chilliwack/Burnaby – The BC Hockey League (BCHL) extended its regular season by one week to allow for additional rescheduled games after numerous games were postponed earlier in the year.

The season was originally scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Mar. 20, but will now finish on Sunday, Mar. 27.

This includes three games for the Chiefs.

In November, the BCHL was forced to postpone a number of games due to travel issues caused by significant flooding throughout the province. Earlier this month, additional games were postponed due to COVID-19.

With the extension of the regular season, the BCHL playoffs will now commence on Friday, Apr. 1 and conclude in mid-May.

In total, 10 games have been added to the end of the schedule.

Click here to view the newly added games.