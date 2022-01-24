Skip to content

BCHL Extends Regular Season For A Week – Rescheduled Games Including Chiefs

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. BCHL Extends Regular Season For A Week – Rescheduled Games Including Chiefs

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Chilliwack/Burnaby – The BC Hockey League (BCHL) extended its regular season by one week to allow for additional rescheduled games after numerous games were postponed earlier in the year.

The season was originally scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Mar. 20, but will now finish on Sunday, Mar. 27.

This includes three games for the Chiefs.

In November, the BCHL was forced to postpone a number of games due to travel issues caused by significant flooding throughout the province. Earlier this month, additional games were postponed due to COVID-19.

With the extension of the regular season, the BCHL playoffs will now commence on Friday, Apr. 1 and conclude in mid-May.

In total, 10 games have been added to the end of the schedule.

Click here to view the newly added games.

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − one =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts