Fog Advisory for Fraser Valley West of Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – There is a Fog advisory in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Potential for areas of dense fog with limited visibility Saturday night and Sunday morning.



Timespan: Saturday evening to midday Sunday.



Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley West including Abbotsford.



Remarks: Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of dense fog across Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley Saturday night.



The fog will linger through the morning hours before lifting near noon. Areas closer to the Strait of Georgia may remain cloudy after the fog lifts.

Paula Trudel