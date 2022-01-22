BCEHS Hiring Paramedics, Call Takers and Dispatchers Throughout BC (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) are hiring. This as the pandemic has taxed the resources of first responders and the need for qualified people is obvious and essential.

In a Facebook posting :

Our careers offer:

Flexibility – a range of time commitments and schedule flexibility are available, depending on what you’re looking for.

Growth – we offer endless opportunities to grow in your career path or try new ones within our large network of roles

Balance – enjoy life in some of the most friendly and beautiful places in the world.

Teamwork – collaborate with a tight-knit team of passionate people who make a huge difference in the lives of others.

BCEHS are hiring paramedics, call takers and dispatchers across BC.

Make a difference in your community, and use your helping skills to support others in their times of need. Seek the opportunity to grow your career in an environment that is supportive and inclusive.

Learn more or apply today at bcehs.ca/joinus

Video is here – https://fb.watch/aH2yMKsd5v/