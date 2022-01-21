Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, INTERVIEW: Lisa Braun, Artistic Director CSOPA: January 20, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, INTERVIEW: Lisa Braun, Artistic Director CSOPA: January 20, 2022.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Coquihalla reopens to all traffic.
• Chilliwack reviews budget – expect property tax increases.
• Chilliwack Chamber won’t present Business Excellence Awards this year.

AND

• Chilliwack Giants prepare for Spring Football!

INTERVIEW: Lisa Braun, Artistic Director CSOPA
NEWS DIRECTOR: Don Lehn

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

