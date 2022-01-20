Province Extends Disposal Period for Flood Material – Chilliwack Residents Can Apply at the Bailey Landfill

Victoria/Chilliwack – The Province has extended the disposal period for flood material to 90 days from the last date of flooding.

City of Chilliwack residents with flood damaged materials can apply for free disposal at the Bailey Landfill.

Pre-approval is required before going to the landfill.

The application form and eligibility criteria are available at http://ow.ly/VrIJ50Hz7jC.

From the City Website:

*NEW* An application process has been set up for Chilliwack residents to receive free disposal of flood damaged materials at the Bailey Landfill. This has been made possible through a new provincial reimbursement program for disposal sites.

Please note that pre-approval is required before going to the landfill. The province has agreed to an extension to the 30-day disposal period and has approved flood material to be disposed of within a 90-day period from the last date of flooding (i.e. by March 2, 2022). An update will be posted if the Province extends this timeline.