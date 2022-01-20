Many Post-Flood FVRD Emergency Operations Projects Either Completed or Near Completion

Fraser Valley – As a result of the extreme weather and flooding events in Nov-Dec 2021, many emergency operations projects in the FVRD have been completed and others are scheduled for the near future.

Learn more about the work that’s been completed and the upcoming projects http://ow.ly/Gyjh50Hzo5n

Emergency project work is being completed by FVRD staff and contractors under the supervision of qualified engineering and environmental professionals. This update is intended to provide a brief overview of those projects. Please contact us at eoc.operations@fvrd.ca if you have any questions.

As part of EOC emergency response the following assessments were completed:

18 geotechnical assessments

13 hydrotechnical assessments

2 structural assessments

As a result of the extreme weather and flooding events in Nov-Dec 2021, many emergency operations projects have been completed and others are scheduled for the near future. Learn more about the work that’s been completed and the upcoming projects https://t.co/jBzBr37Djd #BCFlood pic.twitter.com/Al4Axj8orW — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) January 20, 2022

Emergency Projects Completed To Date



Area A:

Installed a water cistern for a property that had its water intake destroyed by flooding

Area B:

Installed bank armouring on the flood-eroded river bank of the Coquihalla River to protect homes on Tunnels Road and restore access from Othello Road to Tunnels Road

Installed temporary shoring to stabilize the foundation of a home on Othello Road that was undermined by flood erosion

Area D:

Replaced the equalization tank pump that was damaged by a storm-related power surge at the Popkum Sewer Wastewater Treatment Plant

Area E:

Cleared debris from the Rexford Creek Debris Basin

Cleaned out the Tank Creek Debris Basin located in the Baker Trails Subdivision

Installed bank armouring on the flood-eroded river bank of the Chilliwack River along O’Byrne Road

Area H:

Installed temporary, rental backup generator to replace the storm-damaged generator that provides backup power for the Cultus Lake sewer system

Current And Upcoming Emergency Projects

Area C:

Additional debris removal from Elbow Creek and repairs to the Elbow Creek Dike

Work has been scheduled to repair damage to the Lake Errock water system reservoir access

Area E:

Work is currently underway at Wilson Road to stabilize damage to the Wilson Road Dike and the damaged bank on the Chilliwack River to prevent further damage and erosion. Once the FVRD transitions to the recovery phase, planning will begin for additional work including rebuilding the Wilson Road Dike

Work to repair damaged sections of the Osborne Road Dike is temporarily on hold due to contractor availability

Further cleanouts of the Guy Creek Debris Basin in the Baker Trails Subdivision are needed and will be completed once weather and conditions allow

Work has been scheduled to repair damage to the Bell Acres water system reservoir access

Area G:

Work is planned to restore and repair flood damage to the Taylor Road Dike. The FVRD has been working closely with North Nicomen Diking District (NNDD) Leqamel First Nation (LFN) on this project

Area H: