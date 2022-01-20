City of Abbotsford Restarting Recreation – Staffing Issues

Abbotsford – In accordance with the recent provincial health order announcement, weight rooms and fitness programs can re-open. The city of Abbotsford is currently awaiting the details of the provincial health order, organizing staffing, and implementing safety measures in order to safely open up the weight rooms and fitness programs.

In accordance with the provincial health order regarding proof of vaccination, Abbotsford Recreation facilities will start verifying proof of vaccination for select programs and areas. If required, patrons must bring in their BC Vaccine Card (Print or Digital) and matching government issued Photo ID to verify proof of vaccination.