UFV to Host Panel Discussion on 2021 Fraser Valley Flood – Friday January 21

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley experienced historic flooding in November 2021. The effects will be felt for years to come.

As part of its Politalk Roundtable series, the University of the Fraser Valley Political Science department will host a virtual panel to address this historic flood, the ways that governments have contributed to the environmental crisis, and what people can do to affect environmental policy.

Speakers:

Kathryn Harrison, professor of Political Science at the University of British Columbia

Tyler Olsen, managing editor of the Fraser Valley Current

Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford-South.

John Vissers, Green Party of Canada, Fraser Valley Conservancy, and Abbotsford Development Advisory Committee.

Friday, Jan 21, 1-2:30 pm

On Zoom and the Public are welcome.

To register for this event, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/243854945707