Chilliwack – As the snow and ice melts and city crews play catch up with the clean up, some great news.

Exhibition Stadium has been cleared, making way for Chilliwack FC to resume their soccer programs. The same for Chilliwack Secondary to play their games.

Contact Chilliwack FC for schedule information.

Chilliwack FC’s Andrea Laycock was watching like a hawk, overseeing the snow and ice removal, and posted the progress to social media: