Experience guitar at its best with The Marc Atkinson Trio – February 4 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – They’ve captivated Canada with their enthralling arrangements and now they’re coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre! On February 4, The Marc Atkinson Trio takes to the stage with their melodically captivating and technically awe-inspiring performance. The remarkable talents that the Trio brings to every performance is sure to bring bright and exciting music to the dreary winter season, and whether you’re a lover of the acoustic guitar or looking for a fresh take on classical favourites, the trio is sure to leave you inspired!

After more than two decades of musical output, Marc Atkinson is both incredibly unique and readily identifiable. He is first and foremost a masterful acoustic guitarist who combines lyricism, rhythmic precision and technical mastery into a distinctive guitar voice. Atkinson’s significant talents further define that voice as a composer of lush and melodic original works. Backed by Joey Smith on bass and Brett Marten on rhythm guitar, this trio reinvents music in a way you haven’t experienced before.

The Marc Atkinson Trio pushes the boundaries of guitar playing through technically demanding, melodic and rhythmically pulsing music. Through original compositions as well as impressive rearrangements, the compositions that the Marc Atkinson Trio brings to the stage glide seamlessly from raucous rhythm to unusual beauty. As one of Canada’s most talented musicians, Marc Atkinson has taken the guitar beyond the usual repertoire and sound, infusing his compositions with a catchy blend of influences while maintaining an elegant and distinct guitar style.

Original, complex and challenging in its conception and delivery but remaining accessible, the music of the Marc Atkinson Trio welcomes all listeners aboard for an intriguing, exhilarating and unforgettable ride.

The Marc Atkinson Trio is generously sponsored by: 98.3 Star FM, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The Marc Atkinson Trio is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 4, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

A reminder to our patrons that the current weather situation can impact road conditions. The Centre will notify patrons immediately if the show is postponed or cancelled.

With the constantly changing environment of a COVID-19 world, The Society strives towards keeping pace and making sure The Centre is functioning at the highest level of safety protocols, while also keeping the arts alive.