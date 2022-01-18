Betty White 100th Birthday Challenge to Help Animal Shelters, a Huge Local Success

Fraser Valley – While Betty’s White’s death on New Year’s Eve saddened so many, the challenge was immediate. On January 17, on what would have been her 100th Birthday, you could honour Better, an animal activist, by donating to a local shelter.

The reaction was positive.

From Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven:

The Safe Haven would like to send out a HUGE THANKYOU to everyone who donated to the Betty White Challenge with us as a recipient. We received over $4,500 in donations which is amazing! All the donated funds will help us help them, all the cats in our care! Here are just some of our beautiful residents! Thanks again!

In Abbotsford, A Worthy Claws Rescue Society of BC:

Who would have guessed that this would have been such a huge hit all around the world? #BettyWhiteChallenge Its Amazing that one kind act of kindness could go so far.You guys Rocked it! Drumnroll….$1950.00 was raised for A Worthy Claws Rescue Society Plus the gift of $500 in the way of a brand new couch donated by a very kind soul. I’m pretty stoked. Dang! Let’s do it again next year.BC SPCA’s raised like over $90,000.Many rescues needed this boost.Again, a huge Thank you!

Now the trick is to keep up the momentum.

