An Afternoon of Classical Music with Oboe d’amour – February 4 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The truly dynamic and unique energy of the Bergmann Duo celebrates the return of the classical music series in the new year with the accompaniment of Emma Ringrose and her oboe, an instrument that has not been a part of the series until now. On February 4, 2022, the Bergmann Duo will bring their magical touch to the casual setting of the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre with Oboe d’amour, a concert full of intensity, and a truly delightful way to start your weekend.

“We are excited to be back at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in 2022, this time with our guest, oboist Emma Ringrose,” says Elizabeth Bergmann. “We have worked together with Emma on several occasions and she is a delightful and warm person, which always shines through in her playing.”

Oboe d’amour highlights the oboe’s characteristic longing and soulful sounds, blending it together with the Bergmann Duo’s inspiring piano playing. Interpreting the three romances by Clara Schumann, the elegiac Sonata by Francis Poulenc, the entrancing Gabriel’s Oboe by Ennio Morricone and more, Oboe d’amour will be a performance that captivates you by showcasing the combined charm of the oboe and piano.

“We have put together a programme that features the beautifully soulful and singing qualities of the oboe with pieces by the virtuoso pianist Clara Schumann (the wife of Robert Schumann), the whimsical Francis Poulenc, the famous film composer, Ennio Morricone and more!” Elizabeth continues in excitement about what they have planned for Oboe d’amour. “This is the first time we are featuring the oboe as the guest instrument as part of this series and we very much look forward to performing the wonderful music written for it.”

“It is great that the series is established and we can get to know people in each of the communities,” Elizabeth said. “A lot of people have heard us with the Vancouver Chamber Choir or the Vancouver Bach Choir or at the Orpheum, but not everyone can travel. It is wonderful to have opportunities like this and perform.”

With so much talent infused into one incredible show, Oboe d’amour will be an experience you do not want to miss.

Oboe d’amour is generously sponsored by: Fortins Home Hardware, Aromatica Fine Teas, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Oboe d’amour is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

A reminder to our patrons that the current weather situation can impact road conditions. The Centre will notify patrons immediately if the show is postponed or cancelled.

With the constantly changing environment of a COVID-19 world, The Society strives towards keeping pace and making sure The Centre is functioning at the highest level of safety protocols, while also keeping the arts alive.