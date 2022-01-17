Cultus Lake Park Board Regular Board Meeting (Live and Zoom) Wednesday, January 19, @5PM

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Park Board welcomes you to join the Regular Board Meeting held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 5:00pm.

The meeting will be open to the first ten members of the public by preregistration. Please email Rachel.litchfield@cultuslake.bc.ca by noon on January 18, 2022 to submit your request to join in person.

Members of the public that wish to attend the meeting are required to show their Vaccination Card and wear a mask upon arrival.

Community members may also join the meeting remotely via zoom:

Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83747625414…

Meeting ID: 837 4762 5414

Passcode: 252579

Participants will be muted upon entry to the meeting but will be able to ask questions related to agenda items and general inquiries during the public question period.

Full Agenda Package: https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/2022.01.19-Cultus-Lake…