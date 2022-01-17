Skip to content

Abbotsford Curbside Collection Cart Exchange – Tuesday January 18

Abbitsford – from Abbotsford Curbside Collection, after the snow and ice, carts exchanges are coming.

Exchanges start on Tuesday January 18.

You should have received an email with your specific dates.

Single family homes and duplex residences receive curbside collection services from the City. Your green compostables cart is collected weekly, and your blue recycling cart and grey garbage cart are collected every two weeks on alternating weeks. View our Curbside Cart Collection Guide (available in English or Punjabi) and the sections below for more information on the carts.

Please check http://abbotsford.ca/carts for more information on the delivery schedule.

City of Abbotsford

