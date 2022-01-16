Stolen Semi Truck – Prolific Offender Arrested By Abby PD with Help from Chilliwack RCMP

Fraser Valley – On Saturday morning (January 15th, at 10:34AM) , Abbotsford Police responded to a report of a stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford.

Shortly after, members of the Chilliwack RCMP found the semi-truck in the area of Yale Road and Highway #1. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver failed to stop for police. The semi-truck re-entered Abbotsford and was observed by police colliding with another truck and fleeing the accident scene. The driver of the victim’s truck was not injured. Given the driving behaviour and heavy fog in the area,a police pursuit did not occur. Shortly after, Citizens observed the semi-truck in the McKee area driving dangerously.

At 11:53, the semi-truck collided with a concrete meridian in the area of Immel Street and Old Clayburn Road and became stuck. The suspect fled on foot. While fleeing, the suspect attempted to steal a new vehicle within a local business complex.

Members of the public intervened, and a physical altercation occurred. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt.

Arriving officers quickly took the suspect into custody.

Rory Serna, 28 years of age from Alberta, has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property,Assault, and Drive while Disqualified.

Mr. Serna is well known to the police and remains in custody.