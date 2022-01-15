Trail Repair Continues at Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve – February Opening

Chilliwack – Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society posted a trail repair update to social media.

“Happy New Year! Just a quick update on everything going on here: Basically, the City is almost done getting the trails ready for people, but we are currently stalled with a lack of gravel to resurface the trails as all of the snow and ice has been limiting everything being produced to be used on roads, etc. and they aren’t currently producing anything of the right size to resurface our trails.

That being said, there isn’t a lot of work left to be done, so we are hoping that, weather willing, we will be able to fully open again by the beginning of February.

Keep an eye on the website and Facebook page for Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society

If you would like to shop at the gift shop, please email herons@shawbiz.ca or call or text Camille) at 604-356-5023.

You can also check online at https://www.chilliwackblueheron.com/shop “