District of Hope, Fraser Health, United Way and Hope and Area Transition Society Undertaking Provincially-Funded Project to Address Homelessness

Hope/Victoria – The District of Hope, along with Fraser Health, the United Way and Hope and Area Transition Society (HATS) are undertaking a Provincially-funded project to address emergent and ongoing issues of homelessness in Hope. The overall goal is to undertake focussed outreach, community

engagement, dialogue and education to achieve a greater understanding of the issues surrounding homelessness; with its aim to create solutions together.



Local groups like the Hope Active Response Table (HART), the Community Advisory Committee (CAC), Chamber of Commerce, Senior and Youth Groups, along with local First Nations and the community will be consulted as to their concerns and suggested ways to address homelessness in Hope.



Four main activities will be undertaken:



1. Improve the health and safety of unsheltered homeless people;

2. Reduce community concerns about public health and safety in neighbourhoods where homeless

populations are seeking shelter;

3. Improve service coordination between homeless individuals and health/social service providers,

along with First Nations and others working to provide services to the homeless; and

4. Increase capacity of local groups and service providers to work with homeless persons and

indigenous organizations towards providing culturally safe and trauma-informed services.



A project coordinator, Ron van Wyk, has been hired by the United Way to lead the day-to-day planning, oversea the detailed work, and draft the final report as required. Over the next eight months, various consultations, engagements, training sessions and presentations will be undertaken. This project is 100% grant funded.