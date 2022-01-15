Chilliwack Trucker Leaves the Industry to Pick Up His Camera and Guitar and Launch a YouTube Channel Showing Off the Beauty of Chilliwack (VIDEO and INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – It started with a follow on the Facebook page ” Good Life in Chilliwack”. James Ponak gave up 20 years in the trucking industry to concentrate of photography and videography to show off the beauty of the Wack.

Ponak was very concerned about the traction of a particular YouTube channel that , from a stationary camera near Chilliwack Secondary School, showed nothing but the crime in that hood.

James feels there is more to Chilliwack than that. There is beauty. While his YouTube channel is titled “Deeper with God”, don’t let the title fool you. It’s not bible thumping. Plus, his personal music video’s show off his other side. He plays a mean guitar.

After the January ice storm, with camera in hand, he literally slid his way across town to made a video of the frozen landscape.

YouTube Link – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_sI1ViJebtxkZf_dgXwB3w

Facebook link – https://www.facebook.com/james.ponak

His music can be found as a download on all the major outlets.