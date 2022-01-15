Skip to content

BCHL Suspends Chiefs F Chad Muller 2 games for receiving a major penalty and a game misconduct for Checking from Behind (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The BCHL Department of Player Safety has suspended Chilliwack Chiefs F Chad Muller 2 games for receiving a major penalty and a game misconduct for Checking from Behind.

The Chiefs beat Surrey 4-2.

