RECAP – Mission Mayor’s Facebook Forum (VIDEO)

Mission — On Wednesday January 12, the City of Mission hosted its first Facebook Live event presented by Mayor Paul Horn. The two-part event drew in an engaging mix of questions, comments, and observations from participants and proved to be a good medium to connect with the community during the ongoing health crisis.

Mayor Paul Horn began the live event by providing an update on the city in the areas of organizational excellence, infrastructure, community wellness, planning, and more.

Once the presentation concluded, Mayor Horn opened up the floor to viewers to ask him questions in the comments related policy and Council direction.

“I was thrilled to see the people of Mission demonstrate their willingness to engage, give feedback, and ask insightful questions. Council and I truly appreciate the input we received from the event.”

Between the presentation and the Q&A videos, the 90-minute event saw almost 200 comments, 3500 views, and an average of 80 to 100 participants watching live at any given time throughout the broadcast.