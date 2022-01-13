Skip to content

Draft of the Chilliwack 2022-2031 Financial Plan is Available Online

Chilliwack – The draft for the Chilliwack 2022-2031 Financial Plan is available online.

Budgets and financial plans always draw attention, especially in this day of social media.

A few of the 2022 projects included in the proposed plan include electric vehicle charging stations, converting the former Rotary Book Building at Townsend Park to washrooms, changerooms and office space for sports groups, and a mini pump truck with beginner loops.

You can view the proposed plan and find out how to provide feedback at chilliwack.com/budget.

City of Chilliwack

