TWU Spartans Make Up Games – Busy Three Day Weekend for Basketball

Langley – – Trinity Western’s men’s basketball team will play three games in three nights this weekend, as the Spartans will now host Thompson Rivers in a make-up game Friday (8 p.m.) in addition to their already scheduled games on Thursday (vs. UFV at 8 p.m.) and Saturday (vs. TRU at 5 p.m.). All three games will be played at the Langley Events Centre.

The make-up contest with the WolfPack comes after last weekend’s two-game series between TWU and TRU was postponed as a result of the WolfPack not having the minimum number of players available to safely compete due to COVID-19 related protocols. The teams will work to make-up the second postponed game at a later date.

The Spartans women’s basketball games will continue as scheduled with TWU hosting UFV Thursday at 6 p.m. and TRU Saturday at 3 p.m.

For fans, all games will operate at 50 per cent capacity and require proof of vaccination as well as mask-wearing.