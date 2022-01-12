MacGillivray & Curtis Set to Join Chiefs for 2022/23 Season

Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced a pair of commitments for the 2022-23 BCHL season. Both 2004-born forward Dalton MacGillivray and 2005-born defenceman Hunter Curtis will be joining the Chiefs roster next year.

MacGillivray has been tearing up the PJHL this season. In just 27 games with the Delta Ice Hawks, the 5’9” forward has put up 24 goals and 34 assists for a total of 58 points.

“Dalton is a really exciting prospect for us. He is having an unbelievable season in the PJHL and we are certainly looking forward to watching his game continue to develop at the BCHL level next season,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

The Surrey product has suited up for the Chiefs as an AP in one game this season and when asked about making the choice to play in Chilliwack, he said it was an easy one.

“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to play for such a great organization. All the players, staff, and fans have always made Chilliwack my number one spot to play. I’m excited and honoured to be given an opportunity to play in Chilliwack,” he said.

Curtis, who currently plays with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds, has slotted into the Chiefs lineup as an AP in five games this season. He netted the game-winning goal against the Surrey Eagles on November 28th.

​​“We are really happy to add Hunter to our mix on the back end next season. He is a physical, throw-back defender with a lot of upsides,” said Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Brad Rihela.

For the 6’1” defenceman, he says that it’s the Chiefs dedication to player development both on and off the ice that made it the team for him.

“After participating in a few games and practices, I got to experience what it means to be a Chilliwack Chief and knew this was the team I wanted to be a part of,” he continued. “I look forward to starting the next season with such amazing coaches, staff, and teammates. I am thankful to my family for their support, it takes a village and I have so many people to thank who have been committed to my growth.”