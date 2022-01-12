Highway 1 to Partially Re-Open, from Lytton to Spences Bridge, by Friday (NOTE: Hwy 1 from Hope to Lytton Remains Closed)

Fraser Canyon – Highway 1 will partially re-open, from Lytton to Spences Bridge, by Friday, Jan 14.

(NOTE: Hwy 1 from Hope to Lytton remains closed.)

The route will be open to general travel. Commercial vehicles can operate with legal widths and loads, but will be limited to 25 metres length.

Drivers should expect significant delays. There will be single-lane sections, an at-grade rail crossing, reduced speeds and active

construction sites and work zones.

More details and photos in the latest newsletter: https://www.tranbc.ca/…/MOTI-Highway-1-Newsletter-Issue…

Check DriveBC for travel advisories and highway conditions, to know before you go: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Photo from BC Transportation and Infrastructure: