Sandbags Available – City of Abbotsford

Abbotsford – In a preventative measure, with another atmospheric river coming on top of frozen ground, the City of Abbotsford – City Hall posted to social media:

Prefilled sandbags are available on a first come, first serve basis at Albert Dyck Park and at the School House parking lot on Wright Street for residents in Clayburn Village. Once pre-filled bags are gone, empty bags and sand is available at the Clayburn Village location, please bring your own shovel.

Sandbags/City of Abbotsford

