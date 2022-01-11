Chiefs vs Express Game Moved to January 15th at Coliseum

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs and Coquitlam Express have agreed to move their upcoming game scheduled for Wednesday, January 19th to Saturday, January 15th at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The cancellation of the BCHL All-Star Weekend provided teams and fans with this opportunity to play and attend a game on Saturday.

Another reason that the teams agreed on this game was player safety. The previous schedule would have seen both teams play three games in four days.

All tickets with the dates January 19th or 22nd will be valid. Season Ticket Membership cards will have the game automatically loaded in.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to the Chiefs office with any questions.

Thank you for your continued patience during these unprecedented times.

