Now Comes The Fun Part – The Snow Melt, Catch Basins and Drainage

ByDon Lehn

Jan 9, 2022 ,

Fraser Valley – While this was from the City of Chilliwack, it does apply everywhere.

Flurries are forecasted this evening and tomorrow (Friday night and Saturday.

Crews are working 24/7 to respond to winter conditions.

Warmer temperatures are expected later in the weekend. If you are able, please clear catch basins near you to help drain melting snow and ice.

Find a catch basin near you at https://maps.chilliwack.com/b/?layer=23.

To report urgent Operations issues this weekend, call the after-hours emergency number: 604-792-2233(Chilliwack).

Catch Basin/City of Chilliwack

