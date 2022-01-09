BUSINESS BLOG – New Year New Job, And Trying to Find One in the Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (Catherine Hercus) – So now that the holidays are over and you’ve rung in the new year, what’s next? If you are unhappy in your current job or unemployed, now’s the time to start your job hunt.

If you’re not sure where to start, there are several online resources available specifically for Fraser Valley residents. One website is specific to the Fraser Valley regional district: https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/meta/careers.html. Another website to check out is: www.bcjobs.ca/fraser-valley-jobs. As of yesterday, there were 1871 current job listings.

The University of the Fraser Valley has its own website: https://www.ufv.ca/careers.

For federal government jobs, check out https://ns.jobbank.gc.ca/browsejobs/employer/Fraser+Valley+Regional… There’s also a website for local government jobs: www.fvlgjobs.ca.

You can also try sites such as Indeed, Jobrapido, Ziprecruiter, and LinkedIn.

Another option is registering with different employment agencies, also known as headhunters. WorkBC is a provincial agency which has several locations including Agassiz and Chiliwack. They will help you revise your resume and suggest any applicable training programs.

Other local agencies include Labour Unlimited, Adecco, and Recruitng in Motion.

Another thing to investigate is industry associations, which often have their own job boards. For example, for the insurance industry, the Insurance Broker’s Association of BC has a job board of current vacancies.

You can also identify specific companies you are interested in working for and applying directly on their website.

It is important to have a current resume. An employment counsellor or headhunter can help you to revise it to highlight relevant experience. One website has free templates and resources to build your resume: https://resume-builder.myperfectresume.com. Some local resources include Sky High Resume writing in Abbotsford, Langley Writing Services and Chilliwack Resume Service.

What if you don’t have access to a computer? Most public libraries have computers which can be booked for two hour time slots, and offer access to printers as well.

It is important to treat your job hunt like a job and allocate time every day for your search. Job hunting is a job in itself and takes patience and persistence.

If you need help writing a resume or cover letter, call me at 604-788-0137 or email me at writestuff89@gmail.com to discuss further.







