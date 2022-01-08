IHIT Investigating Stabbing of 41 Year Old Male Off Clearbrook and Peardonville

Abbotsofrd – Early Saturday ( January 8th, 2022 at 2:07AM), Abbotsford’s Emergency services responded to the 2400 Block of Clearbrook road for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, Abbotsford Patrol members located a 41-year-old male seriously injured. The male was transported to hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

APD are in the preliminary stages of this investigation; however, the initial investigation suggests this to be a targeted incident. No suspect(s) have been identified or arrested at this time.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and further inquiries will be provided by the IHIT Media team.

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to please call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.