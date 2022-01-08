Arts and Entertainment

COMEDY NEWS PARODY – Dark Time News from Hope (VIDEOS)

Don Lehn

Jan 8, 2022

Hope – Yes, we love a good parody, especially at our expense.

Jessica Broswick contacted FVN to let us in on the in joke from Katie Frecon.
Dark Time News takes an in depth look at Hope, the Coquihalla and occasionally remembers to turn the camera light on.

We still don’t know who “Bill” is.

Although our boss, News Director Don Lehn thinks it’s him.

(His ego is huge).

Thank You Katie and Jessica, and keep the videos coming.

You can ALWAYS contact FFVN and chillTV with these great videos ( spoof or serious) at fvn@shaw.ca

