Chilliwack/Trail – The Chilliwack Chiefs have traded 2003-born defenceman Joshua Orrico to the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for future considerations. The St. Lawrence commit netted 7 points in 25 games with the Chiefs this season.

“We want to thank Josh for all of his efforts on the ice and contributions in our community. We wish him all the best moving forward,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

TRADE!



The Smoke Eaters are excited to announce we've acquired NCAA committed defenceman Joshua Orrico from the @Chiefs_Hockey for future considerations



📰Details: https://t.co/UlQIv4iQdx



Welcome to Trail Joshua! #WeAreSmokeEaters pic.twitter.com/pLkcRIKrrS — Trail Smoke Eaters (@BCHLSmokeEaters) January 9, 2022