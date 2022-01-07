Storm UPDATE – Alex Fraser and Port Mann Bridges Re-opened

Surrey/Delta/Richmond – January 7 UPDATE – After overnight closures for safety, BOTH the Port Mann and Alex Fraser Bridges have re-opened.

✅ OPEN – The #PortMannBridge is now open in both directions. The eastbound HOV lane will remain closed for winter operations. @MainroadLM #Coquitlam #SurreyBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 7, 2022

JANUARY 6 UPDATE – As of 3:20 PM Thursday, The Alex Fraser Bridge is closed in the interest of safety, and the Port Mann Bridge could be closed if weather conditions deteriorate.

For updates and to plan alternative travel routes, drivers should check: DriveBC.ca

Ministry staff are closely monitoring conditions on the Port Mann Bridge. Drivers are advised that there could be intermittent closures or a full closure this afternoon.

The ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the cables of the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges, so that traffic can safely pass. The cable collars were successfully deployed overnight and this morning. However, with warming temperatures and windy conditions, snow and ice can shed onto the travel lanes.

Check DriveBC for the latest updates.

https://bit.ly/3qR8j3L

JANUARY 5 ORIGINAL STORY – BC Transportation and Infrastructure posted on Wednesday evening that bridge and highway closures are possible with snow and freezing rain in the forecast.

If the snowfall or freezing rain is accompanied by wind, the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges could be closed for public safety. The ministry uses a cable-collar system to remove snow that builds up on the bridge cables, however, high winds can increase the shedding of snow and pose a risk to rope technicians who deploy the system.

See: https://www.tranbc.ca/…/winter-safety-on-alex-fraser…/

The ministry and its maintenance contractors closely monitor conditions when snow and cold temperatures loom. Maintenance contractors in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley are proactively applying anti-icing brine, and plows have been mobilized to quickly deal with any accumulation of snow.

For up-to-date traffic information, check: www.drivebc.ca