Mission Mayor Paul Horn on Facebook Live Wednesday January 12 – Public Interactive Forum with Update on the City and Plans for 2022

Mission — Join Mayor Paul Horn on Facebook Live, Wednesday January 12 as he provides an update on the City and discusses what’s on the horizon for 2022. Mayor Horn will also answer questions from the community.

“Despite the challenges we have faced as a community, there is a tremendous amount of forward-thinking work being done by the City, and it’s time for a check-in,” said Mayor Horn. “I am excited to use Facebook Live because it’s a great way to interact with neighbours safely and comfortably. I am looking forward to receiving questions and input from everyone.”

Tune in on Wednesday, January 12 at 7 p.m. on the City of Mission Facebook page to hear the update and join the discussion: https://www.facebook.com/TheCityofMission

RSVP on the Facebook event page now to receive a reminder on your feed when the event is about to start: https://fb.me/e/loA193pgk

Have a question for Mayor Horn that you would like him to answer during the event? Email him ahead of time at phorn@mission.ca, post it in the comments of the Facebook event, or share it live during the broadcast.

While Mayor Horn may not be able to answer all questions received during the event, any remaining questions will be answered after the event is finished.

