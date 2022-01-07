Friday January 7 School Closures

Fraser Valley – From A Snow Day to a Freezing Rain Day.

School Closures:

UFV campuses open under winter conditions:

UFV campuses in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Clearbrook, and Mission are OPEN under winter weather conditions. Hope Center is closed today.

While most classes do not begin until next week (and will be remote on January 10), those educational activities requiring face-to-face instruction to achieve learning objectives will proceed as scheduled today.

Crews are working hard to clear parking lots, walkways, and entrances after the storm. Please leave extra time for your commute to UFV if you have a face-to-face class on campus today and commute with care.

Most student services and Registrar services are available online. Students with program-specific questions are encouraged to contact their professors.

Libraries at both the Abbotsford and Chilliwack campuses are open according to this schedule.

Chilliwack:

Student and staff safety is paramount. Due to very icy road conditions, schools @ChilliwackSD33 will be closed for students and staff today, Friday, January 7, 2022. We look forward to welcoming students back to school on Monday, Jan. 10. Stay Safe. #sd33learns — Rohan Arul-pragasam (@rohanarul) January 7, 2022

Fraser Cascade:

All Fraser Cascade Schools closed for Friday, January 7 2022. pic.twitter.com/b5cnk1y37c — Balan Moorthy (@Bmoorthy) January 7, 2022

Abbotsford:

Due to very icy road conditions, #AbbySchools will be CLOSED to staff + students for Jan. 7, 2022. Employees designated as winter services personnel are expected to report to work. If you cannot attend, contact your supervisor.

—

Stay safe + see you on Jan. 10th! #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/rEoeiBT56q — Abbotsford Schools (@AbbotsfordSD) January 7, 2022