BC Transit Advisory – Friday January 7 Service Impacts to Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Due to ongoing challenges with road conditions, customers traveling in the Fraser Valley can expect some delays, detours and route cancellations.

In the Central Fraser Valley Transit System, all routes are operating including service to Mission, but with some detours and delays. The most up-to-date information is available here.

In the Chilliwack Transit System, the routes 3 Chilliwack and 5 Yarrow-Greendale have been postponed until further notice due to road conditions and fallen trees. The routes 11 Agassiz-Harrison and 22 Hope have also been postponed until further notice. The latest information is available here.

The 66 Fraser Valley Express is in operation, but customers can expect delays due to road conditions and traffic.

BC Transit apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience, and encourage riders to stay up to date by signing up for customer alerts at BCTransit.com.