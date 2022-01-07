Agassiz Senior Displaced in Coquitlam Due to Flooding, Asking for Help In Finding A Place To Call (Temporary)Home

Agassiz – FVN has learned about Gladys. She has to move to Shaughnessy Care Centre in Port Coquitlam because of a flooding issue at her current location in Agassiz.

From a mutual friend’s Facebook posting:

She’s wheelchair bound and requires full care and her daughter Adeja is looking for a place to rent in Port Coquitlam that would put her close to her Mom so she could visit every day. Does anyone out there know of anyone who might have a spare room or small suite available? Adeja will be looking for something month to month with a view to being there through February and possibly March. Some of that will depend on how quickly the facility in Agassiz is able to complete the repairs and bring the clients back.

To reach out for information, email achrisara@gmail.com .. or .. met3054@gmail.com