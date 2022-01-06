UFV Cascades Men’s Basketball Games Scheduled at UBC Okanagan – Postponed Due To Player Availability, Women’s Games Go Ahead

Kelowna/Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig/Canada West) – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend at UBC Okanagan have been postponed, Canada West announced Thursday.

The decision comes as a result of the host Heat not having the minimum number of players available to safely compete due to a combination of illness and travel complications.

The Cascades had been slated to face the Heat at the UBC Okanagan Campus Gym Saturday and Sunday. Reschedule dates have not yet been set.

The women’s basketball games between the Cascades and Heat will go ahead as planned. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the games will be webcast at CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op.

🏔🏀 MBB | The Cascades men's basketball games scheduled for this weekend at UBC Okanagan have been postponed.



Read more: https://t.co/tEibOe0x1A pic.twitter.com/nYYSM8goN8 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 6, 2022