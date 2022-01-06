Business

Province Raises Homeowner Grant Threshold to $1.975M for 2022

ByDon Lehn

Jan 6, 2022

Victoria – B.C.’s Home Owner Grant threshold is set at $1.975 million for 2022, ensuring 92% of residential properties are covered by the grant that lowers the amount of property taxes people pay on their principal residence.

Homeowners in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley and Capital Regional districts may be eligible for as much as $570 for the basic Home Owner Grant and as much as $845 for homeowners 65 or older and for people who have a disability or live with a relative who has a disability.

The grant for homeowners in northern or rural areas (outside Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley and Capital Regional districts) is as much as $770 or as much as $1,045 for seniors or people who have a disability.

To find out more about the B.C. Home Owner Grant: www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant

To find out about property tax deferment, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment

The grant is reduced by $5 for every $1,000 of assessed value above the threshold. Low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities who lose some or all of their grant due to the high value of their homes can apply separately for a low-income grant supplement that can replace any grant amount lost due to the threshold.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for the Home Owner Grant is on the B.C. government website. In 2021, 92% of applications were made securely online or through interactive voice recognition. People can also check online for their application status. Homeowners with more complex situations can get help over the phone at 1 800 663-7867 or at a ServiceBC Centre.

The best time to apply for the grant is in May after people have received both their BC Assessment notice and their municipal property tax notice. Assessment roll and jurisdiction numbers are needed to apply.

Homeowners may also be eligible for property tax deferment if they are 55 or older or are financially supporting a dependent child.

