Chilliwack’s Tiny Tinkles Receives $10K Shaw/Corus Biz Boost (INTERVIEW)

ByDon Lehn

Jan 6, 2022 , ,

Chilliwack/Calgary – Every year, Shaw and Corus combine for a program that allows you to support your favourite small businesses in a big way with their #SmallBizMegaBoost contest.

How it works? You nominate a business by tagging them with #SmallBizBoost.

Chilliwakc’s Debra Krol is only one of ten small businesses in Canada to receive this business boost for 2022.

To the tune ( pardon the pun) of $10K.

Her Tiny Tinkles had a children’ oriented music studio in Chilliwack Mall, but the pandemic brought that idea to a halt.

Krol also pens kids books and songs and has her own YouTube Channel and website so the young ones can still play and song along as COVID continues.

Krol spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn about the process for this biz boost, what it will bring to her music lessons and planning for her next TEN books!

For more information:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6GIulY5HgxB3cfAAS0iBQ

www.facebook.com/tinytinkles 

www.tinytinkles.com

604-791-7749

