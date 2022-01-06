Arts and Entertainment

Chilliwack Visual Artists Association Presents Natural Expressions – Jan 12 to Feb 19 – INTERVIEW with Vickie Legere CVAA and Owner of V-Art Portrait

ByDon Lehn

Jan 6, 2022

Chilliwack – V-Art Portrait: Vickie Legere – Visual Artist is part of the ensemble for the Chilliwack Visual Artists Association Presentation of Natural Expressions. This showing is January 12 to February 19 at the O’Connor Gallery at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Nature in the broadest sense is an inspirational theme for all art forms.

This exhibit focuses on the unique natural expressions of Chilliwack Visual Artists Association’s featured artists through their various visual art mediums, both in the abstract and by realistic images. The diversity of these artists’ interpretations is stimulating, emphasizing how nature is both all around us and deep within us.

Vickie Legere

