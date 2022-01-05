Valley Cities Issuing Weather Alerts

Fraser Valley – Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission et al are on social media advising people to be ready for the grat snow that starts Wednesday night and continues through Thursday.

Road crews will be working non-stop.

The City of Chilliwack posting said it best:

Heavy snow and freezing rain are in the forecast. Crews continue to work in two 12-hour shifts around the clock to respond to the weather. Major roads are being plowed wider to make room for more snow, trucks are receiving maintenance, and chainsaws are being prepared in case of downed trees. Please avoid non-essential travel tomorrow, and if you must go out, plan ahead, leave yourself extra time, and be prepared for winter conditions.

From Environment Canada:

4:08 AM PST Wednesday 05 January 2022

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.



Heavy snow for all regions and freezing rain for the Fraser Valley.



Snowfall amounts: 10 to 20 cm over Metro Vancouver and possibly up to 30 cm over Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.



Other threats: Freezing rain likely in the Fraser Valley and possible over eastern Metro Vancouver. Reduced visibility in blowing snow in the Fraser Valley.



Timespan: This evening to Thursday.



Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sea-to-Sky Highway.

City of Chilliwack