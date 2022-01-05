News

UPDATE – Sunnyside Campground Inaccessible Starting January 6

ByDon Lehn

Jan 5, 2022

Cultus Lake Park – UPDATE – JANUARY 5, 2021 – Sunnyside Campground Temporarily Inaccessible. Original work was to have started December 20 to 26 2021.

The logs and debris that collected along the foreshore to the west of the boat launch in Sunnyside Campground have now been relocated in preparation for processing. At the east end of the campground grinding of the material is scheduled to start on January 6, 2022. Staff will be plowing the area this afternoon to provide a safe route for trucks to remove the debris.

Cultus Lake Park staff have partnered with the City of Chilliwack’s Environmental Engineering team to move larger material and logs with root balls off-site for riparian restoration and fish habitat enhancement. In addition, the remaining ground material will be utilized locally for hog fuel.

The campground and foreshore will be inaccessible to all residents and visitors for the duration of the week as crews will be on site. To ensure public safety, signage will be posted in the campsite alerting the community to avoid this area until work has been completed.

ORIGINAL STORY – DECEMBER 16, 2021 – Cultus Lake Park staff have worked closely with contracted crews following the November 14th flooding to restore the park back to its original state.

A substantial amount of debris collected on the lake over the course of multiple weeks following the extreme weather conditions.

Contracted crews worked continuously to remove the debris to prevent further flooding and congestion in Sweltzer Creek.

Cultus Lake Park is beginning the next phase of recovery at Sunnyside Campground starting on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The campground will be inaccessible to all residents and visitors for the duration of the week as crews will be on site grinding and removing the significant piles of wood fragments.

To ensure public safety, signage will be posted along the foreshore alerting the community to avoid this area until work has been completed.

If you have any questions, please contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Cultus Lake Park

