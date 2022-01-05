Arts and Entertainment

Big Easy Funk Ensemble – Harrison Festival Concert Postponed (VIDEO)

ByDon Lehn

Jan 5, 2022 ,

Harrison – Harrison Festival Society had sad news to kick off the new year. Organizers need to postpone the January 15th concert of the Big Easy Funk Ensemble. This was a show we were very much looking forward to, but alas, Omicron has temporarily put the safety of our audience in jeopardy.

Harrison Festival Society are not cancelling the event though, only postponing it for a short time.

If you already have tickets for the show, they’ll be in touch when there is a new date. Until then, feel free to reach out by sending an email to info@harrisonfestival.com.

