All UFV Campuses and In Person Classes canceled Thursday January 6

Fraser Valley – Winter storm update: UFV’s campuses will be closed on Thurs, Jan 6.

All in-person classes are CANCELLED. In-person services will not be available.

UFV’s virtual campus will remain open and business and learning will continue online.

The majority of faculty and staff will work remotely on January 6. Faculty and staff should contact their supervisors regarding working remotely on Thursday, January 6.

Classes that are scheduled on Thursday will be delivered remotely wherever possible. Impacted students will be notified by their instructors regarding the delivery mode for Thursday’s classes.

Most student services and Registrar services are available online. Students with program-specific questions are encouraged to contact their professors.

Next update:

The next update will be available by 3pm, Thursday, Jan. 6 at ufv.ca.

See http://ufv.ca for more details

