Health & Lifestyle

20th Annual West Coast Women’s Show at Tradex – April 1 to 3

ByDon Lehn

Jan 5, 2022 ,

Abbotsford – The 20th Annual West Coast Women’s Show is set for Tradex – Trade & Exhibition Centre in Abbotsford between April 1 and 3.

It’s three non-stop days of fun, fashion, food, show specials, pampering, and an unmatched celebrity speaker line-up.

Experience incredible, not-to-be-missed entertainment on three stages and pamper yourself with in-show spa treatments, all under one roof

The West Coast Women’s Show is a shoppers dream — shop & save at hundreds of pop-up boutiques.

With exclusive deals, special offers, giveaways, and incredible prizes all weekend long you’ll be sure to find everything on your wish list and more.

