Chiefs Ethan Bowen Commits to University of Vermont

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that veteran forward Ethan Bowen has committed to the University of Vermont. The Anaheim Ducks prospect has been off to a strong start this season, putting up 22 points in just 19 games.

Bown has been a fan favourite among Chiefs fans since joining his hometown team as a 16-year-old. In his four seasons with the club, he has produced offensively at almost a point per game and been known as a teammate that can be relied upon both on and off the ice.

“We are really proud of Ethan for all the work he has put into his game with and without the puck. This is a great opportunity for him to join a program that’s definitely on the rise,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

For Bowen, he says that choosing UVM was an easy choice.

“I cannot wait to be a part of the Vermont Catamounts. I’ve had my eye on them for a while and I am thrilled that this is where I have landed.”

Bowen will be the third Chief to commit to Vermont this season, something Maloney attributes to the university’s coaching staff.

“Obviously at Vermont Coach Woodcroft does an amazing job coaching the details of the game, which will help Ethan throughout the remainder of his hockey career,” he said.

