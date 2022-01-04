All BC Traffic Court Hearings for the Week of January 4 to January 7, Canceled

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (BC Driving Lawyers) – From BC Driving Lawyers:

All traffic court hearings in B.C. set for the week of January 4 to January 7, 2022, have been canceled.

The ease of contagion observed with the Omicron variant has forced the courts once again to respond to the risk to the public faced by attending court. Despite the pro-active changes to the way traffic court functions, the nature of COVID transmission and the risk posed by attending traffic court has caused the courts to come to the conclusion that the risk outweighs the need for matters to proceed at this time. In-person matters for this period have been adjourned en masse.

If you have a trial scheduled, it will automatically be adjourned and a new date will be set. There is nothing you need to do. Do not attend court. A Notice of Hearing Date with your new trial will be mailed to you.

There is one exception. If your matter was already set up to proceed by way of MSTeams or in some other virtual manner (a virtual court appearance) you should assume that your matter is proceeding.

Bearing in mind the nature of the current state of the pandemic, it seems likely further mass adjournments will be forthcoming in the following weeks. We will endeavor to continue to provide BC traffic court updates.

Omicron update:

