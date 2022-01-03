Business Sports

January 5 Abby Canucks Game Against Bakersfield Moved to January 6 at Abbotsford Centre

ByDon Lehn

Jan 3, 2022

Abbotsford – The American Hockey League announced that the Bakersfield Condors and Abbotsford Canucks game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. has been pushed back a day and will now be played on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.The rest of the series against Bakersfield, which includes games on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7pm, Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4pm and Monday, Jan. 10 at 7pm will remain as scheduled.

  • Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford
  • Friday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford
  • Sunday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford
  • Monday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m. Bakersfield @ Abbotsford

All tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are welcome to attend the games. For more information fans can contact the Abbotsford Canucks at 604.743.5000 or at membership.info@abbotsfordcanucks.ca

